Donald Trump replaces Biden's pick for US General with John Razin

In an unexpected move, US President Donald Trump dismissed the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Q. Brown, and appointed retired Air Force Lieutenant General John Dan "Razin" Caine as his replacement, CNN reported.

This announcement came shortly after the US Defence Secretary fired both the Chief of the US Navy and the Vice Chief of the Air Force, as reported by CNN.

Caine, a retired officer and not a current four-star General, was lauded by Trump for his expertise as a pilot, national security expert, and successful entrepreneur. as per CNN.

Trump announced on his social media platform, Truth Social. He said, "I want to thank General Charles "CQ" Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He is a fine gentleman and an outstanding leader, and I wish a great future for him and his family."

"Today, I am honored to announce that I am nominating Air Force Lieutenant General Dan "Razin" Caine to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. General Caine is an accomplished pilot, national security expert, successful entrepreneur, and a "warfighter" with significant interagency and special operations experience," he added.

"During my first term, Razin was instrumental in the complete annihilation of the ISIS caliphate. It was done in record-setting time, a matter of weeks. Many so-called military "geniuses" said it would take years to defeat ISIS. General Caine, on the other hand, said it could be done quickly, and he delivered," Trump said.

Trump added that his predecessor, Joe Biden removed Razin from his position, and now that he has reinstated it, he has also directed him to file nominations for five additional high-level positions.

"Despite being highly qualified and respected to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the previous administration, General Caine was passed over for promotion by Sleepy Joe Biden. But not anymore! Alongside Secretary Pete Hegseth, General Caine and our military will restore peace through strength, put America First, and rebuild our military. Finally, I have also directed Secretary Hegseth to solicit nominations for five additional high-level positions, which will be announced soon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" the post read.

Minutes later, Hegseth released a statement announcing he'd fired Admiral Lisa Franchetti, the chief of the Navy.

"Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting and winning wars," Hegseth said Friday night, as per CNN.