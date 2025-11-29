Sergey Brin gifts $1.1 bn in Alphabet stock to charities after AI rally

By Biz Carson

Sergey Brin gave away more than $1.1 billion worth of Alphabet Inc. stock this week, with most of the money going to a nonprofit the Google co-founder created.

Brin is also giving about $90 million to his family foundation, the spokesperson said, as well as $45 million to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which supports research into Parkinson’s disease. In May, Brin had previously doled out Alphabet shares worth $700 million to the same three charities.

The donation was disclosed Friday in a regulatory filing, which didn’t specify who had received the more than 3.5 million shares. According to a spokesperson for Brin’s family office, roughly $1 billion in stock is going to Catalyst4, which the billionaire started in 2021 with the dual purpose of supporting research into central nervous system diseases and climate-change solutions.