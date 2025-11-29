Home / World News / Sergey Brin gifts $1.1 bn in Alphabet stock to charities after AI rally

Sergey Brin gifts $1.1 bn in Alphabet stock to charities after AI rally

The donation was disclosed Friday in a regulatory filing, which didn't specify who had received the more than 3.5 million shares

Sergey Brin
Brin, 52, is the world’s fourth richest person, with a $255.5 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

By Biz Carson
 
Sergey Brin gave away more than $1.1 billion worth of Alphabet Inc. stock this week, with most of the money going to a nonprofit the Google co-founder created. 
The donation was disclosed Friday in a regulatory filing, which didn’t specify who had received the more than 3.5 million shares. According to a spokesperson for Brin’s family office, roughly $1 billion in stock is going to Catalyst4, which the billionaire started in 2021 with the dual purpose of supporting research into central nervous system diseases and climate-change solutions. 
Brin is also giving about $90 million to his family foundation, the spokesperson said, as well as $45 million to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which supports research into Parkinson’s disease. In May, Brin had previously doled out Alphabet shares worth $700 million to the same three charities.
 
Brin, 52, is the world’s fourth richest person, with a $255.5 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His net worth has soared this year thanks to a rally in Alphabet shares, which hit a high of $323 on Tuesday boosted by company’s artificial intelligence gains. Brin owns a roughly 6% aggregate stake of the business and has seen his fortune gain $97.3 billion this year so far.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump admin, judge face off over flights to El Salvador in contempt probe

Two killed in major Russia night strike on Ukraine; 600K left without power

Cyclone Ditwah kills 123 in Sri Lanka's worst flooding crisis in 20 years

Global flights in chaos as top-selling Airbus A320 planes hit by recall

Black Friday mall shooting wounds two, prompts evacuation in California

Topics :Sergey BrinAlphabet IncAlphabet Inc sharesCharity

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story