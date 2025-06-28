Home / World News / Donald Trump says US ending trade discussions with Canada over digital tax

Donald Trump says US ending trade discussions with Canada over digital tax

We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the USA within the next seven day period, said Trump

US President Donald Trump
We are terminating all discussions on trade with Canada, said Donald Trump. | File Photo
Agencies
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 12:20 AM IST
President Donald Trump said on Friday the US is immediately ending trade talks with Canada in response to the country's digital services tax on technology companies, calling it a "direct and blatant attack on our country". 
"Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period."  In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "We have just been informed that Canada, a very difficult Country to TRADE with, including the fact that they have charged our Farmers as much as 400 per cent Tariffs, for years, on Dairy Products, has just announced that they are putting a Digital Services Tax on our American Technology Companies, which is a direct and blatant attack on our Country. They are obviously copying the European Union, which has done the same thing, and is currently under discussion with us, also. Based on this egregious Tax, we are hereby terminating ALL discussions on Trade with Canada, effective immediately. We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven day period. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Topics :Donald TrumpCanadaUnited StatesEuropean Union

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 12:20 AM IST

