Birthright citizenship meant for slaves' kids, not global migrants: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that birthright citizenship was originally intended for "children of slaves" and not for individuals from across the globe to enter and claim citizenship in the United States.

On his first day in office, Trump issued an executive order attempting to revoke birthright citizenship , but a federal court in Seattle overturned the decision the following day. However, Trump has confirmed his plans to appeal, asserting his belief that the Supreme Court will ultimately rule in his favour.

"Birthright citizenship was, if you look back at when this was established, meant for the children of slaves. It was not intended for people worldwide to enter and take advantage of the United States," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

He further criticised the current immigration policy, stating that unqualified individuals and their children were benefiting from a system that was never meant for them. "This was meant for the children of slaves, and it was a very good and noble thing to do," he said. "I support that 100 per cent, but it was not designed for the whole world to come and occupy the United States."

Trump also said, "I believe we will win this case in the Supreme Court. At that level, we are the only country in the world that follows this practice."

'Illegal immigration poses security risk'

Meanwhile, a group of Republican senators, including Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, and Katie Britt, have introduced a bill in the US Senate aimed at limiting birthright citizenship. Their proposal seeks to restrict this right for children born to illegal immigrants and non-immigrants on temporary visas. According to the senators, the current policy serves as a major incentive for illegal immigration and poses a national security risk.

The US is one of only 33 countries with no restrictions on birthright citizenship. The Center for Immigration Studies estimates that in 2023, between 225,000 and 250,000 births in the US were to illegal immigrants, accounting for nearly seven per cent of all births.

The newly proposed Birthright Citizenship Act of 2025 seeks to define eligibility criteria for citizenship by birth, restricting it to children with at least one parent who is either a US citizen or national, a lawful permanent resident, or an individual serving in the armed forces. This legislation would only apply to children born after its enactment.