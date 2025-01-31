Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Mexican Prez Sheinbaum writes to Google over Gulf of Mexico name change

Mexican Prez Sheinbaum writes to Google over Gulf of Mexico name change

Sheinbaum argued that according to the United Nations Convention on the law of the sea, US sovereign territory only extends up to 12 nautical miles

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has sent a letter to the tech giant arguing the US cannot change the name. Image: Bloomberg
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 7:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Following Google's decision to comply with US President Donald Trump's order to rename the Gulf of Mexico, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has sent a letter to the tech giant arguing the US cannot change the name, CNN reported.

Showing the letter to reporters Sheinbaum argued that according to the United Nations Convention on the law of the sea, US sovereign territory only extends up to 12 nautical miles.

"In the case of Mexico, where are we completely sovereign? In the area is established as 12 nautical miles from the coastline, and this applies to all countries worldwide. If a country wants to change the designation of something in the sea, it would only apply up to 12 nautical miles. It cannot apply to the rest, in this case, the Gulf of Mexico. This is what we explained in detail to Google," Sheinbaum said.

This comes after Google announced that Google Maps users in the US would see the Gulf of Mexico renamed as the Gulf of America.

According to CNN, Google said its move was in line with its "practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources."

Users in Mexico continue to see the "Gulf of Mexico in Google Maps while the rest of the world will see both names.

Also Read

The Gulf of Whatnow? Mapmakers grapple with Trump's renaming plans

Here's how Mexico is preparing for Trump's promises of mass deportations

Chinese manufacturers in Mexico brace for potential US tariffs under Trump

Mexico, EU revamp trade deal before Trump takes office with tariff threats

Senators demand US trade chief halt 'secret' talks on investor protections

Trump has in an executive order directed that the body of water be renamed the Gulf of America "in recognition of this flourishing economic resource and its critical importance to our nation's economy and its people." The order calls for all federal government maps and documents to reflect the change.

Trump has also ordered to change the name of US' highest mountain, Denali, back to Mount Mckinley. Google said it would also update the name of its maps when the Geographic Names Information System, a government database of names and location data, is updated, CNN reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Allegations of foreign nation planning foul play in US big concern: Gabbard

Banning gun sales to young adults under 21 unconstitutional, says US court

Israel releases 110 Palestinian prisoners after assurance from mediators

IBM beats profit estimates as AI shift boosts software performance

Fed has done terrible job on banking regulation, says Donald Trump

Topics :GoogleMexicoUS mexicoDonald TrumpGoogle Maps

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story