'America no longer woke', says Donald Trump in big address to US Congress

"America is back," said US President Donald Trump in his first address to the Congress after his return to the White House. Trump hailed the decisions taken in the first 43 days of his second presidency, ranging from renaming of Gulf of Mexico, border control, cost cutting, and making America "anti-woke."

As he began his address, Trump chanted "America is back," which was met by a loud cheer. He said that his administration has done more in the 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four years or eight years.

"Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the Golden Age of America. From that moment on, it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country," Trump said.

"America’s momentum is back. Our spirit is back. Our pride is back. Our confidence is back. And the American Dream is surging—bigger and better than ever before," he added. Trump on border control

Trump said within hours of taking the oath of office, he declared a National Emergency on the Southern Border and deployed the US military to "repel the invasion of our country."

Blaming Biden's 'open border' policy, Trump said, "Over the past four years, 21 million people poured into the United States and many of them were murderers, human traffickers, gang members of the criminals from the streets of the dangerous cities, all throughout the world. " "As a result, illegal border crossings last month were by far the lowest ever recorded," Trump said as he drew comparison with the ex-President Joe Biden. Calling him the "worst president in American history," Trump claimed that under Biden's presidency, there were hundreds of thousands of illegal crossings a month.

Trump on 'woke agenda'

Economic Catastrophe What Trump said on reciprocal tariffs Trump also commented on reciprocal tariffs, claiming, "Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it is our turn to start using them against those other countries. On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India...and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them, it is very unfair. India charges us tariffs 100 per cent...the system is not fair to the US, it never was." During his address, Trump stated that they have inherited 'economic catastrophe' from the previous administration, and among his priorities is to rescue the economy from the damage and inflation nightmare unleashed on Americans by the Biden Administration. He also added, "In the near future, I want to do what has not been done in 24 years: Balance the federal Budget." 'Our country will be woke no longer', the President also added in his address.

"On April 2, reciprocal tariffs kick in and whatever they tariff us, other countries, we will tariff them...whatever they tax us, we will tax them. If they do non-monetary tariffs to keep us out of their market, then we will do non-monetary barriers to keep them out of our market," he said.

Trump said that his tariff policy will be "great for the American farmer."

"Tariffs will go on agricultural product coming into America on April 2nd -- To our farmers, have a lot of fun," he said.

His address comes after a tumultuous first few weeks in the office. According to the White House, the theme of Trump's address is the “renewal of the American dream."

During the first few weeks of being in office, Trump has signed multiple executive orders, ranging from renaming 'The Gulf of Mexico' to 'The Gulf of America' and announcing tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, which came into effect on Tuesday. On Monday, he also announced a pause on all military aid to Ukraine after his fiery conversation with his counterpart Zelenskyy.