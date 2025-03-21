Trump warns Tesla attackers of 20-year in jail: Why company is under attack

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning against those involved in attacks on Tesla, saying they could face up to 20 years in jail.

“People that get caught sabotaging Teslas will stand a very good chance of going to jail for up to twenty years, and that includes the funders. WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday.

The warning comes amid a rise in attacks on Tesla showrooms, cars, and charging stations following the appointment of Tesla CEO Elon Musk as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a department aimed at reducing the overall spending of the US government.

Authorities are now investigating the incidents as concerns grow over the safety of Tesla properties across the country.

Rising attacks on Elon Musk-owned Tesla

There has been a sharp rise in Tesla attacks since Donald Trump returned to the White House and appointed Elon Musk to oversee a new DOGE that is cutting government spending.

When Trump took office for his first term, his properties in New York City, Washington, and other locations were frequently targeted as focal points for protests. Now, in his second term, Tesla appears to have taken that role, according to news agency AP.

“Tesla is an easy target,” said Randy Blazak, a sociologist specialising in political violence. “They’re rolling down our streets. They have dealerships in our neighbourhoods.” Musk critics have organised numerous peaceful demonstrations at Tesla dealerships and factories across North America and Europe. Some Tesla owners, including a US senator who had a public feud with Musk, have pledged to sell their vehicles.

In early March, seven Tesla charging stations were set on fire at a shopping mall near Boston. Less than a week later, six protesters were arrested after occupying a Tesla showroom in New York City. In Oregon, a Tesla dealership was struck by gunfire in the early hours of Thursday, damaging three vehicles and shattering windows.

Reports mentioned that several of the most notable incidents have occurred in left-leaning cities in the Pacific Northwest, such as Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, where anti-Trump and anti-Musk sentiment is particularly strong.

According to a report by AP, earlier this month, four Cybertrucks were set on fire in a Tesla lot in Seattle. On Friday, witnesses reported seeing a man pour gasoline on an unoccupied Tesla Model S and ignite a fire on a Seattle street.

Why is Tesla under attack?

Tesla used to be popular among liberals. The company got a $465 million federal loan during Obama’s presidency, which helped it grow and change the electric vehicle (EV) market.

But in recent years, Elon Musk has moved closer to the political right. When he bought Twitter—now called X — he removed restrictions that had upset conservatives. He also became the biggest financial supporter of Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, reportedly donating around $250 million.

Musk still runs Tesla but also manages X and SpaceX, while advising Trump at the same time.

After Trump won the election, Tesla’s stock price doubled, but those gains have since disappeared. Even though Trump has criticised EVs in the past, he promoted Tesla at the White House and even purchased an $80,000 Model S.

Tesla has not commented on recent events, but Musk spoke about the backlash on Sen. Ted Cruz’s podcast. He claimed that “left-wing organisations funded by billionaires” were responsible for some of the vandalism against Tesla.

On X, he condemned the attacks and posted a video of burning Teslas in Las Vegas, writing: “This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong. Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks.”

According to AP, the progressive group Indivisible, which has organised “Musk Or Us” protests, said that it only supports peaceful demonstrations and does not encourage violence or vandalism.

