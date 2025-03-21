After White House stint, Conor McGregor renews presidential bid in Ireland

Former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor has reignited his bid for presidency in Ireland after a high-profile visit to the White House earlier this month. Taking to social media, McGregor criticised the EU Migration Pact and vowing to put the legislation to a referendum if elected as Ireland’s next President.

His remarks come as Ireland prepares for its next presidential election, slated for November 2025.

McGregor continues anti-immigration rhetoric

In his post on X, the 36-year-old expressed strong opposition to the EU Migration Pact, which requires full implementation by June 12, 2026. He accused the Irish government of pushing through legislation without public consent and pledged to ensure the people of Ireland have the final say through a national vote.

“Any other presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will! As President, I would put forth this bill to a referendum... It is the people of Ireland’s choice! Always! That is a true democracy!” McGregor wrote.

His comments reflect his broader concerns about immigration, which he elaborated on during a St Patrick’s Day visit to Washington DC While attending a meeting with US President Donald Trump , McGregor told journalists that Ireland was “on the cusp of losing its Irishness” due to what he described as an “illegal immigration racket” impacting rural towns.

His remarks sparked a backlash from Irish political leaders, with Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris condemning his statements.

Also Read

“Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong and do not reflect the spirit of St Patrick’s Day or the views of the people of Ireland,” Martin stated on X.

What is the EU Migration Pact?

The European Union’s ‘Pact on Migration and Asylum’ is a set of new rules that build on previous reform proposals to better manage migration and establish a common asylum system. The pact was adopted by the European Parliament and Council in 2024 and will be rolled out from 2026. The key pillars of the pact include:

Robust screening: People not meeting EU entry rules will be checked for identity, security, and health.

Eurodac database: Eurodac will track all asylum seekers and illegal migrants in the EU.

Border procedure and returns: Asylum seekers who don’t need protection or are a security risk will go through a border process, and those not eligible will be sent back with support.

Crisis protocols: Quick action and support will be provided in emergencies.

Commenting on this, McGregor wrote, “Between now and 12 June 2026, several pieces of legislation have to be passed by both Houses of the Oireachtas & then signed by the President... Who else will stand up to the Government and oppose this bill? I would also be curious to hear our government officials reasoning for agreeing with this pact so fervently. I would love to hear the debates!”

“This is the future of Ireland with me as President. All citizens of Ireland to have a voice and a choice on their future! Vote McGregor and have your voice heard!” he concluded.

Conor McGregor: Sexual assault allegations, controversies

McGregor had previously hinted at a political future, first expressing his desire to run for the presidency in December 2023. However, his name faded from serious discussions following a civil lawsuit in which he was found liable for the rape and assault of a woman in a Dublin hotel in 2018. A High Court hearing is scheduled this week as he appeals the verdict, which ordered him to pay 250,000 Euros in damages.

McGregor also faces a separate lawsuit in the US, where he has been accused of sexual assault during the 2023 NBA Finals in Florida.

Ireland presidential race

Ireland’s presidential election is scheduled for November 2025, determining the country’s head of state. The position is largely ceremonial, with executive power resting with the Taoiseach (head of state or prime minister), currently held by Micheal Martin.

To qualify as a presidential candidate, McGregor must secure the nomination of at least 20 members of the Oireachtas (Irish Parliament), or support from at least four of the 31 county or city councils.

While the presidency does not hold direct legislative power, McGregor’s pledge to call for a referendum on immigration policy could become a major talking point in the election.