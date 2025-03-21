Heathrow Airport shuts down for 24 hrs after fire sparks major power outage

London’s Heathrow Airport announced on Friday that it will remain closed for at least 24 hours following a major power outage caused by a fire at a nearby electrical substation. All incoming and outgoing flights have been cancelled.

The fire was first reported around 11.30 pm (5 am IST) on Thursday, prompting firefighters to respond. The airport officially declared its closure at 2 am (7.30 am) on Friday.

In a post on X, the Heathrow Airport said, “Due to a fire at an electrical substation supplying the airport, Heathrow is experiencing a significant power outage. To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 11.59 pm on March 21. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport and should contact their airline for further information. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

A spokesperson noted that there is still no clarity on when operations at Europe’s busiest airport will resume, news agency Reuters reported.

According to flight tracking service Flightradar, at least 120 flights scheduled to arrive at Heathrow will need to be diverted due to the shutdown.

Meanwhile, ten fire engines were dispatched to tackle the blaze, which broke out about three kilometres north of Heathrow. The incident has also caused power disruptions, leaving thousands of homes in West London without electricity, as reported by local media.

The Scottish and Southern Electricity Network, which provides power to nearly four million homes across central and southern England, as well as northern Scotland, confirmed that the fire occurred at the North Hyde substation. The company stated that emergency services were already on-site responding to the situation.

“The fire has caused a power outage affecting a large number of homes and local businesses, and we are working closely with our partners to minimise disruption,” London Fire Brigade’s Assistant Commissioner Pat Goulbourne said, as quoted by Reuters.

Heathrow ranks among the world’s busiest airports. In a 2024 report by OAG, a global travel data provider, it was placed fourth, with more than 51 million seats booked on flights — marking a 4 per cent increase from the previous year. Additionally, it was the busiest airport in Europe in 2023.

[With agency inputs]