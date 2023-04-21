Home / World News / Dorsey brings Twitter alternative Bluesky to Android after losing Blue tick

Dorsey brings Twitter alternative Bluesky to Android after losing Blue tick

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who has also lost Blue check-mark courtesy new CEO Elon Musk, has brought his new micro-blogging platform and Twitter rival called Bluesky to Android users

New Delhi
Dorsey brings Twitter alternative Bluesky to Android after losing Blue tick

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 1:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who has also lost Blue check-mark courtesy new CEO Elon Musk, has brought his new micro-blogging platform and Twitter rival called Bluesky to Android users.

Bluesky, backed by Dorsey, offers a host of new features and was initially launched to the iOS users in February in a closed beta.

Bluesky aims to give users algorithmic choice, and includes basic tools for tracking likes or bookmarks, editing tweets, quote-tweeting, DMs, using hashtags and more.

According to app intelligence firm data.ai, Bluesky has seen 240,000 lifetime installs on iOS, up 39 per cent from March, reports TechCrunch.

The app offers a simplified user interface where you can click a plus button to create a post of 256 characters, which can include photos.

While Twitter asks "What's happening?", Bluesky asks "What's up?"

Bluesky users can share, mute and block accounts, but advanced tools, like adding them to lists, are not yet available.

The discover tab in the bottom centre of the app's navigation is useful, offering more "who to follow" suggestions and a feed of recently posted Bluesky updates.

"Another tab lets you check on your Notifications, including likes, reposts, follows and replies, also much like Twitter. There are no DMs," according to the report.

You can search for and follow other individuals, much like on Twitter, then view their updates in a Home timeline.

User profiles contain a profile pic, background, bio and metrics.

The Bluesky project originated with Twitter in 2019, but the company was established in 2022 as an independent company focused on decentralised social network R&D.

After leaving Twitter, Dorsey spoke about Bluesky, describing it as "an open decentralised standard for social media".

Bluesky last year received $13 million in funding with Dorsey on its board.

--IANS

na/ksk/

Topics :Jack DorseyElon MuskTwitterAndroid

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 1:54 PM IST

Also Read

Jack Dorsey back in social media game with Twitter alternative Bluesky

Elon Musk defends former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, says he has a pure heart

How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?

Some Indians hail Elon Musk's Twitter takeover; others sound caution

Twitter CEO among top executives departing as Elon Musk takes over

Pak media watchdog starts crackdown against airing of Indian content on TV

Paramilitary group RSF announces 72-hour ceasefire in violence hit Sudan

World Earth Day 2023: Top 7 Travel Tips For Eco-Conscious Holiday

S Jaishankar reaches Guyana on 3-day visit, receives warm welcome

India, Armenia, Iran hold 1st trilateral political consultations in Yerevan

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story