Downed Iranian drones targeting ships in Strait of Hormuz: US Navy

The US Navy said it has downed multiple one-way attack drones launched by Iran to target commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the US Central Command said in a post on X late Friday evening.

It said US forces downed all of them in recent hours, and traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded.

"The international trade corridor remains open for transit," the CentCom said.

The CentCom said US forces continue to strictly enforce a blockade against Iran, redirecting 139 compliant commercial ships and disabling nine non-compliant ships.