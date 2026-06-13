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Downed Iranian drones targeting ships in Strait of Hormuz: US Navy

Centcom said US forces continue to strictly enforce a blockade against Iran, redirecting 139 compliant commercial ships and disabling nine non-compliant ships

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis
US forces downed all of them in recent hours, and traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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The US Navy said it has downed multiple one-way attack drones launched by Iran to target commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"Iran launched multiple one-way attack drones in an attempt to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz," the US Central Command said in a post on X late Friday evening.

It said US forces downed all of them in recent hours, and traffic flow through the strait continues unimpeded.

"The international trade corridor remains open for transit," the CentCom said.

The CentCom said US forces continue to strictly enforce a blockade against Iran, redirecting 139 compliant commercial ships and disabling nine non-compliant ships.

In the past week, at least three ships with Indian seafarers onboard have been targeted by US forces, resulting in the deaths of three mariners.

India lodged a strong protest with the US, asserting that such lethal actions against commercial ships were not justified.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday and lodged a strong protest regarding the US Navy attacks in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners.

"Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," Jaishankar said about his phone conversation with Rubio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsUS Navy

First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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