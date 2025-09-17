Home / World News / Driver rams car into FBI building gate in Pittsburgh, throws American flag

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
A driver rammed a car into a security gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh early Wednesday, then removed an American flag from the back seat and threw it over the gate before leaving, authorities said.

The car crashed into the gate at about 2:40 am, the FBI said, and authorities were searching for the man. Investigators, including a bomb squad, were at the scene.

This incident is considered a targeted attack against the FBI, the agency said in a statement that was posted online. No FBI personnel were injured.

Christopher Giordano, assistant special agent in charge at the FBI in Pittsburgh, told reporters that the car appeared to have some sort of message on one of the side windows.

Giordano said the FBI was familiar with the man.

He did come here to the FBI field office a few weeks ago to make a complaint that didn't make a whole lot of sense, Giordano said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

