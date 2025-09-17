Home / World News / Protesters beam Trump-Epstein images on Windsor Castle amid US Prez visit

Protesters beam Trump-Epstein images on Windsor Castle amid US Prez visit

To demonstrate against Trump's arrival in the UK, demonstrators posted massive banners of Trump and Epstein near Windsor Castle and also projected several images onto the castle's towers

trump, uk, windsor, epstein
US President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected by the campaign group on Windsor castle. Photo: Reuters
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 12:29 PM IST
The walls of the United Kingdom’s (UK) royal Windsor Castle lit up on Tuesday night (local time) with pictures of US President Donald Trump alongside Jeffrey Epstein, where the US President and his wife Melania Trump will be hosted by King Charles during their visit.
 
According to Reuters, to protest Trump’s arrival in the UK, demonstrators posted massive banners of Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein near Windsor Castle and also projected several images onto the castle’s towers.
 
In videos that are widely circulated on social media, Trump can be seen hanging out with Epstein. In some of the projected pictures from the birthday letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein over 20 years ago, Trump called the latter a “terrific guy” and “he’s a lot of fun to be with”. Four people were arrested at the site following the incident. The letter was made public by the Democrats on September 8, renewing attention to Trump’s ties with Epstein. 

Trump’s UK visit: Ceremonies and deals

The US President reached the UK on Tuesday (local time), marking his second visit at the invitation of King Charles III. Across the two days, he will be spending time with the royals and discussing trade deals with UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer. Here’s a detailed itinerary of Trump’s two-day UK visit:
 
September 17
  • Formal welcome by Prince William and Princess Kate at Windsor grounds
  • Meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla
  • Royal Salute fired at Windsor Castle and the Tower of London
  • The President, accompanied by the King, inspects the Guard of Honour
  • March past by King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, Household Cavalry, and Foot Guards
  • Grand lunch in the State Dining Room of Windsor Castle
  • Viewing of US-related Royal Collection items in the Green Drawing Room
  • Joint flypast by UK and US F-35 jets and the Red Arrows
  • State Banquet in the evening with speeches from Trump and King Charles
September 18
  • Formal farewell at Windsor Castle
  • Travel to Chequers for bilateral talks with UK PM Keir Starmer
  • Greeted with a Guard of Honour at Chequers
  • Discussion on refining the UK-US trade deal
  • Viewing of Winston Churchill’s archives
  • Joint UK-US press conference

Protests continue across UK

Demonstrators took to the streets of Windsor on Wednesday to protest US President Trump’s visit to the UK. According to the videos posted by Reuters, one of the demonstrators said, “His actions and his inactions are causing instability in the world. He could have stopped the war in Ukraine and Gaza if he wanted to. I don’t understand why he doesn't want to.”
 
Hundreds of protestors gathered on the streets carrying posters saying “Down with Donald” and “Dinner with a dictator”. Some of the protestors also called him “the most dangerous man in the world” and said “he’s making the war in Palestine worse”.

Topics :US President Donald TrumpUK govtTrump UK tripBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

