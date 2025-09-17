Protesters beam Trump-Epstein images on Windsor Castle amid US Prez visit

Trump’s UK visit: Ceremonies and deals
- Formal welcome by Prince William and Princess Kate at Windsor grounds
- Meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla
- Royal Salute fired at Windsor Castle and the Tower of London
- The President, accompanied by the King, inspects the Guard of Honour
- March past by King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, Household Cavalry, and Foot Guards
- Grand lunch in the State Dining Room of Windsor Castle
- Viewing of US-related Royal Collection items in the Green Drawing Room
- Joint flypast by UK and US F-35 jets and the Red Arrows
- State Banquet in the evening with speeches from Trump and King Charles
- Formal farewell at Windsor Castle
- Travel to Chequers for bilateral talks with UK PM Keir Starmer
- Greeted with a Guard of Honour at Chequers
- Discussion on refining the UK-US trade deal
- Viewing of Winston Churchill’s archives
- Joint UK-US press conference
Protests continue across UK
