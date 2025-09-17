Protesters beam Trump-Epstein images on Windsor Castle amid US Prez visit

The walls of the United Kingdom’s (UK) royal Windsor Castle lit up on Tuesday night (local time) with pictures of US President Donald Trump alongside Jeffrey Epstein, where the US President and his wife Melania Trump will be hosted by King Charles during their visit.

According to Reuters, to protest Trump’s arrival in the UK, demonstrators posted massive banners of Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein near Windsor Castle and also projected several images onto the castle’s towers.

ALSO READ: Trump to hold call with Xi on Friday as TikTok deal framework is finalised In videos that are widely circulated on social media, Trump can be seen hanging out with Epstein. In some of the projected pictures from the birthday letter Trump allegedly wrote to Epstein over 20 years ago, Trump called the latter a “terrific guy” and “he’s a lot of fun to be with”. Four people were arrested at the site following the incident. The letter was made public by the Democrats on September 8, renewing attention to Trump’s ties with Epstein.

Trump’s UK visit: Ceremonies and deals The US President reached the UK on Tuesday (local time), marking his second visit at the invitation of King Charles III. Across the two days, he will be spending time with the royals and discussing trade deals with UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer. Here’s a detailed itinerary of Trump’s two-day UK visit: September 17 Formal welcome by Prince William and Princess Kate at Windsor grounds

Meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla

Royal Salute fired at Windsor Castle and the Tower of London

The President, accompanied by the King, inspects the Guard of Honour

March past by King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, Household Cavalry, and Foot Guards

Grand lunch in the State Dining Room of Windsor Castle

Viewing of US-related Royal Collection items in the Green Drawing Room

Joint flypast by UK and US F-35 jets and the Red Arrows

State Banquet in the evening with speeches from Trump and King Charles September 18

Formal farewell at Windsor Castle

Travel to Chequers for bilateral talks with UK PM Keir Starmer

Greeted with a Guard of Honour at Chequers

Discussion on refining the UK-US trade deal

Viewing of Winston Churchill’s archives

Joint UK-US press conference Protests continue across UK Demonstrators took to the streets of Windsor on Wednesday to protest US President Trump’s visit to the UK. According to the videos posted by Reuters, one of the demonstrators said, “His actions and his inactions are causing instability in the world. He could have stopped the war in Ukraine and Gaza if he wanted to. I don’t understand why he doesn't want to.”