Dubai Humanitarian mobilises relief aid for displaced people in Lebanon

Following the directive of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Humanitarian has mobilised urgent relief supplies for people directly affected by the conflict in Lebanon.

The relief material provided by the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, totals 192 metric tonnes. Transportation by land allows for a larger volume of supplies to be efficiently dispatched.

A convoy comprising 27 trucks, funded by Dubai Humanitarian's Global Humanitarian Impact Fund, commenced the operation on 4 November. The mission aims to ensure swift and organised distribution of aid to distressed communities in Lebanon as the approaching winter heightens the need for accelerating humanitarian interventions.

"Guided by the leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai stands firmly by Lebanon in its time of need. This aid convoy, a powerful symbol of partnership and compassion, reflects our collective commitment to alleviating suffering and bringing hope to communities facing unprecedented challenges," said His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Chairman of Dubai Humanitarian.

Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR's Senior Advisor and Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries stated: "We are grateful for the UAE's ongoing humanitarian efforts demonstrated through today's shipment. This is another significant step in our shared vision with partners in the UAE, such as Dubai Humanitarian. This timely support includes essential relief items that address the urgent needs of displaced families in Lebanon. As they prepare to face the upcoming harsh winter, after losing their homes' safety and warmth."

The government of Lebanon estimates that more than 1.2 million people have been displaced due to the escalating conflict and intensified Israeli airstrikes, mainly from South Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut's densely populated southern suburbs.

Humanitarian requirements are going up sharply and there is a need for urgent funding to respond adequately to the situation on the ground, those involved with relief efforts say. Available resources are far from sufficient to help everyone in need, with access to safe shelters, healthcare, cash assistance, protection services, and psychosocial support becoming priority aspects of the relief operations.