Home / World News / Dutch govt to relinquish control of China-owned chipmaker Nexperia

Dutch govt to relinquish control of China-owned chipmaker Nexperia

Economics Affairs Minister Vincent Karremans said Wednesday that he was suspending an earlier order to take control of Nexperia under a rarely invoked law

Chips, semiconductor
Image: Bloomberg
AP Hong Kong
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:45 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Dutch government said it's relinquishing control of Chinese-owned chipmaker Nexperia, easing a standoff between China and the Netherlands that threatened supplies of semiconductors vital for global auto manufacturing.

Economics Affairs Minister Vincent Karremans said Wednesday that he was suspending an earlier order to take control of Nexperia under a rarely invoked law.

The Dutch government cited national security concerns and serious governance shortcomings when it took effective control of Nexperia, which is headquartered in the city of Nijmegen but owned by China's Wingtech Technology.

Officials said they were trying to prevent the loss of crucial tech know-how that could threaten Europe's economic security.

Nexperia chips are widely used by carmakers in North America, Japan and South Korea. Automakers warned in recent weeks that they were running low on the chips, and Honda was forced to shut down a factory in Mexico producing its popular HR-V crossover for North American markets.

Karremans said he was suspending his order issued in late September as a show of goodwill in a decision that came after constructive meetings with Chinese authorities over the past few days.

In light of recent developments, The Netherlands has considered it the right moment to take a constructive step by suspending my order under the Goods Availability Act, he said in a statement.

We are positive about the measures already taken by the Chinese authorities to ensure the supply of chips to Europe and the rest of the world."  The Netherlands issued its seizure order after the United States put Wingtech on its entity list of companies that face export controls, and then expanded it in September to include subsidiaries including Nexperia.

The boardroom battle included the ousting of Nexperia's Chinese CEO, and Wingtech founder, Zhang Xuezheng. American officials had told the Dutch government he would have to be replaced to avoid trade restrictions, according to a court filing.

Beijing responded by blocking the export of Nexperia chips from its Chinese factory in early October, a ban it lifted in recent days as part of the US-China trade truce following President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Nexperia did not respond immediately to a request for comment. It wasn't clear from Karremans' statement who will be in control of operations.

While both governments have made conciliatory gestures, there were signs of tension within the company in recent days. Nexperia's Chinese unit accused the Dutch headquarters last week of halting shipments of wafers used to make chips at its assembly center in China, which it said could affect its ability to deliver finished products.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US trade deficit shrinks in August as imports see steep drop post-tariffs

Larry Summers resigns from OpenAI board after release of Epstein emails

Curfew imposed in Nepal's Bara after Gen Z clash with CPN-UML cadres

China stops seafood imports from Japan, links move to Fukushima water

US apologised over ICE raid on battery factory, says Hyundai CEO

Topics :Dutch Kingchinese chipmakersChinasemiconductor industry

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story