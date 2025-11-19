Home / World News / Larry Summers resigns from OpenAI board after release of Epstein emails

Larry Summers resigns from OpenAI board after release of Epstein emails

Larry has decided to resign from the OpenAI Board of Directors, and we respect his decision, the board said in a statement

Jeffrey Epstein
The announcement arrived one day after Summers said he's stepping back from public commitments. | Image: Bloomberg
AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:13 PM IST
Google
Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is resigning from OpenAI's board of directors, the ChatGPT maker said Wednesday.

His departure comes after the release of emails showing he maintained a friendly relationship with Jeffrey Epstein long after the financier pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution from an underage girl in 2008.

Larry has decided to resign from the OpenAI Board of Directors, and we respect his decision, the board said in a statement.

We appreciate his many contributions and the perspective he brought to the Board.

The announcement arrived one day after Summers said he's stepping back from public commitments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :OpenAIartifical intelligenceUS SenateChatGPT

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

