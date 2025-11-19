Home / World News / US trade deficit shrinks in August as imports see steep drop post-tariffs

US trade deficit shrinks in August as imports see steep drop post-tariffs

The report, which was initially scheduled for release on October 7, was delayed because of the recently ended 43-day shutdown of the government

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US
Representative Image
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 8:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The U.S. trade deficit narrowed more than expected in August as imports declined, but trade could still subtract from economic growth in the third quarter. 
The trade gap contracted 23.8% to $59.6 billion, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis and Census Bureau said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit would ease to $61.0 billion. 
Imports decreased 5.1% to $340.4 billion, while exports edged up 0.1% to $280.8 billion. 
The report, which was initially scheduled for release on October 7, was delayed because of the recently ended 43-day shutdown of the government. 
President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policy, marked by sweeping tariffs, has caused big swings in imports and the trade deficit, distorting the overall economic picture. 
The U.S. Supreme Court early this month heard arguments on the legality of Trump's import duties, with justices raising doubts about his authority to impose tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act. 
Trade sliced off a record 4.68 percentage points from gross domestic product in the first quarter before adding all that back to GDP in the April-June quarter. Estimates for third-quarter GDP growth are well above a 3.0% annualized rate. 
The third-quarter GDP report was due in late October but delayed by the government shutdown. The economy grew at a 3.8% pace in the second quarter, with a smaller trade deficit being the key driver.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Larry Summers resigns from OpenAI board after release of Epstein emails

Curfew imposed in Nepal's Bara after Gen Z clash with CPN-UML cadres

China stops seafood imports from Japan, links move to Fukushima water

US apologised over ICE raid on battery factory, says Hyundai CEO

Why dangerous toys keep flooding EU websites despite strict safety rules

Topics :US trade deficitUS tariff hikesUS economy

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story