Earth's 'twin' planet was more active than we thought - Nasa reveals

Venus, which was long believed to be barren, was once geologically active, reveal Nasa's researchers. Scientists used decades-old radar data to discover tectonic activity on Venus, suggesting it was an active planet.

These latest findings revise Venus' conceptualisation and revive the reinterpretation of Earth's geological processes, and open a new perspective towards planetary evolution as well as on what is needed to sustain habitabilit.

NASA reveals tectonic activity on Venus' surface

Venus was believed to have a solid, immobile crust and lacked any internal activity for decades. It has a dense carbon dioxide atmosphere and hot temperatures, and the motionless scene seemed to be serene.

Nasa's latest research has changed the idea. The study suggests that Venus' surface could actually be remoulding itself, similar to how Earth's crust remoulds through tectonic activity.

The latest research is based on the re-examination of images captured by NASA's Magellan spacecraft in the 1990s. The team of researchers used advanced computer modelling techniques and enhanced image analysis programs, which scientists used to compare Venus' ancient surface characteristics, and discovered some surprising signs of movement.

The images show that the parts of Venus' surface appeared to be fragmented into enormous crustal blocks, which shift and rotate relative to each other, as ice floes drift on the ocean.

It suggests a mobile crust and mantle convection beneath, which means that Venus retains internal heat and is dynamically active to this day.

Also Read

What is “Flake Tectonics”?

Venus's crust is composed of weaker and smaller pieces similar to flakes on a soft, churning mantle, which scientists call "flake tectonics."

Driven by internal heat, the flakes slowly move and reprocess the surface over time. However, the process differs from Earth's plate tectonics, implying that Venus does have a geologically active interior. Lead author Paul Byrne said, "This tells us that Venus is not a dead planet. It's actually doing things."

Why now?

The study used old data from the Magellan mission, but researchers were able to see things they had missed before using new computer models and techniques.

The researchers used old data and saw things which were missed before using computer models and techniques. The timing of the findings holds important significance as Nasa is planning two new missions to Venus – VERITAS and DAVINCI are both expected to launch in the next decade.

Findings make way for new doubts

This latest finding, shifting crust, opens new questions about how rocky planets work and shows how similar, different they are from Earth. As Nasa is gearing up for the new missions, these findings could be the beginning of a wholesome understanding of our closest planetary neighbour.