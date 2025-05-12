Home / World News / Pope Leo XIV urges journalist release, also backs free speech, press

Pope Leo XIV urges journalist release, also backs free speech, press

Leo received a standing ovation as he entered the Vatican auditorium for his first meeting with representatives of the general public

Leo XIV, Leo, New Pope, Pope, Robert Francis Prevost, Robert Francis
Leo received a standing ovation as he entered the Vatican auditorium for his first meeting with representatives of the general public. | (Photo: PTI)
AP Vatican City
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Pope Leo XIV on Monday called for the release of imprisoned journalists and affirmed the precious gift of free speech and the press in an audience with some of the 6,000 journalists who descended on Rome to cover his election as the first American pontiff.

The 69-year-old Augustinian missionary, elected in a 24-hour conclave last week, called for journalists to use words for peace, to reject war and to give voice to the voiceless.

He expressed solidarity with journalists around the world who have been jailed for trying to seek and report the truth. Drawing applause from the crowd, he asked for their release.

The church recognises in these witnesses I am thinking of those who report on war even at the cost of their lives the courage of those who defend dignity, justice and the right of people to be informed, because only informed individuals can make free choices, he said.

The suffering of these imprisoned journalists challenges the conscience of nations and the international community, calling on all of us to safeguard the precious gift of free speech and of the press.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

