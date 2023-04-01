Home / World News / Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale jolts Nepal, epicentre at Suri

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale jolts Nepal, epicentre at Suri

A moderate intensity earthquake was recorded with its epicentre at Suri in the Dolakha district of Nepal on Saturday morning

Kathmandu
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale jolts Nepal, epicentre at Suri

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A moderate intensity earthquake was recorded with its epicentre at Suri in the Dolakha district of Nepal on Saturday morning.

The earthquake of 5.2 magnitude was recorded at 11.27 am in Dolakha, 180 km east of Kathmandu, according to the National Seismological Centre here.

The tremor was also experienced in neighbouring Okhaldhunga, Ramechhap, Sindhupal Chowk, and Nuwakot districts as well as the Kathmandu Valley.

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage or human casualty from the earthquake.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude was recorded at 3.19 am on Saturday with the epicentre at Gorkha district, 130 km west of Kathmandu.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

Topics :NepalEarthquake

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Also Read

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

6.6 magnitude earthquake hits western Nepal; 6 dead, several injured

Indian Embassy, Nepal govt sign MoUs for projects in education, healthcare

United States: 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala's Iztapa, says USGS

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Western China's Hotan town, says USGS

Donald Trump reckons he will be arrested next Tuesday in tax fraud case

Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois, leave 7 dead, dozens injured

Food supply risks rise worldwide as important traders leave Russia

India-China border stable, situation of 'emergency control' over: Diplomat

WHO calls for Covid boosters for elderly, vulnerable groups as cases rise

Next Story