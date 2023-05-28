Home / World News / Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale hit Solomon Islands: USGS

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale hit Solomon Islands: USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit the Solomon Islands on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said

ANI Pacific
Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude on Richter scale hit Solomon Islands: USGS

1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 10:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit the Solomon Islands on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

It occurred around 08:59:55 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 103.9 km.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 10.149 degrees S and 161.194 degrees E respectively.

Notably, the Solomon Islands is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean.

It consists of six major islands and over 900 smaller islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea and northwest of Vanuatu.

Honiara, the capital, is located on Guadalcanal, the largest island.

Also Read

PM Modi holds talks with Papua New Guinea PM, Governor-General Bob Dadae

Homes destroyed, 4 reported dead from Papua New Guinea earthquake

7.7 magnitude earthquake in far Pacific creates tsunami threat for Vanuatu

Pacific Islands will rally behind India, says Papua New Guinea PM

Strong 7.0 magnitude quake hits Vanuatu, triggering tsunami warning

Biden, McCarthy speak on debt crisis; GOP negotiator says issues remain

11 people dead, 13 injured in avalanche in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan

White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

Twitter leaves EU code of practice against disinformation, regulators warn

Germany says Russia set to expel German diplomats, teachers, cultural staff

Topics :EarthquakeSolomon Islands

First Published: May 28 2023 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story