Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits northwest Venezuela, no damage reported

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest Venezuela on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The agency said the epicentre was 15 miles (24 kilometres) east-northeast of the community of Mene Grande in Zulia state, more than 370 miles (600 kilometres) west of the capital, Caracas.

Venezuela's government did not immediately release information on the earthquake, which the US agency said had a depth of 5 miles (7.8 kilometres).

People felt the earthquake in several states, and in neighbouring Colombia. Many evacuated residential and office buildings in areas near the border. No damages were immediately reported in either country.

Mene Grande is on the eastern coast of Lake Maracaibo, an important area for the country's oil industry. Venezuela has the world's largest proven oil reserves.