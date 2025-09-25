China, largest carbon polluting nation, announces new goal to cut emissions

China, the world's largest carbon polluting nation, has announced a new climate fighting goal to cut emissions by 7 per cent to 10 per cent by 2035.

It came as more than 100 world leaders lined up Wednesday to talk of increased urgency and the need for stronger efforts to curb the spewing of heat-trapping gases.

With major international climate negotiations in Brazil 6 weeks away, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres convened a special leaders summit during the General Assembly to focus on climate change.