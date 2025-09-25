Home / World News / China, largest carbon polluting nation, announces new goal to cut emissions

China, largest carbon polluting nation, announces new goal to cut emissions

It came as more than 100 world leaders lined up Wednesday to talk of increased urgency and the need for stronger efforts to curb the spewing of heat-trapping gases

china Flag, China
China, the world's largest carbon polluting nation, has announced a new climate fighting goal. (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP United Nations
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 6:31 AM IST
China, the world's largest carbon polluting nation, has announced a new climate fighting goal to cut emissions by 7 per cent to 10 per cent by 2035.

It came as more than 100 world leaders lined up Wednesday to talk of increased urgency and the need for stronger efforts to curb the spewing of heat-trapping gases.

With major international climate negotiations in Brazil 6 weeks away, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres convened a special leaders summit during the General Assembly to focus on climate change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Climate ChangeChinaCarbon emissions

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 6:31 AM IST

