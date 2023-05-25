Home / World News / Earthquake of 6.2-magnitude jolts Indonesia, no threat of tsunami

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said

IANS Jakarta
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 4:55 AM IST
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's eastern province of Maluku, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The weather agency reported the earthquake happened at 22:49 p.m. Jakarta time (1549 GMT) with its epicentre being at 203 km northwest of Kepulauan Tanimbar (Maluku Tenggara Barat) district and a depth of 221 km under the seabed, the agency added on Wednesday.

The tremors of the earthquake did not potentially trigger giant waves, Xinhua news agency reported.

Topics :EarthquakeTsunami

First Published: May 25 2023 | 6:48 AM IST

Next Story