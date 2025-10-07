Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Afghanistan, no causalities reported

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Afghanistan, no causalities reported

Earlier on September 28, another earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck the region at a shallow depth of 10km, making is susceptible to aftershocks

Earthquake
As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 180km. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 7:12 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Afghanistan on late Monday night, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 180km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.1, On: 06/10/2025 20:12:21 IST, Lat: 36.64 N, Long: 70.88 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Earlier on September 28, another earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck the region at a shallow depth of 10km, making is susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.9, On: 28/09/2025 04:16:13 IST, Lat: 34.62 N, Long: 70.84 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

On September 18, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, reaffirmed India's commitment to promote peace, stability and development in the country.

Addressing the UN Security Council quarterly briefing on Afghanistan, Ambassador Parvathaneni emphasised India's priorities to provide humanitarian assistance and implement capacity-building initiatives for the Afghan people.

"We believe in the utmost importance of international and regional consensus and cooperation on key issues concerning Afghanistan and actively engage with all relevant parties to promote peace, stability and development in the country," Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said.

"India's immediate priorities in Afghanistan include provision of humanitarian assistance and implementation of capacity-building initiatives for the Afghan people," he added.

He also reaffirmed India's commitment to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Ambassador Parvathaneni expressed gratitude to Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG) and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Roza Otunbayeva, for her briefing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :AfghanistanearthquakesEarthquake

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 7:11 AM IST

