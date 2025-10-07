Trump to host Canadian PM, Finland President at White House meeting

US White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Monday (local time) said that President Donald Trump will host Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

Leavitt, during her press briefing, also congratulated Japan's PM-in-waiting, Sanae Takaichi on her win.

"President Trump will be hosting the Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney tomorrow for a working meeting here at the White House. On Thursday, the president will host his eighth cabinet meeting alongside his incredible team," Leavitt said.

"Also on Thursday afternoon, President Trump will host the president of Finland, Alexander Stubb, for a working meeting here at the White House," she added.

Leavitt conveyed Trump's wishes to Sanae on her win. "The president also wanted me to relay his congratulations to Japan for electing their next prime minister, a highly respected person who also happens to be the first female to hold the position for our great ally," she said. Meanwhile, Carney on May 6 bluntly told Trump in the Oval Office that Canada is "not for sale" after Trump repeated his assertion it should become the 51st state, ABC News reported. "As you know from real estate, there are some places that are not for sale. And Canada is not for sale, it will never be for sale," Carney told Trump. "But the opportunity is in the partnership and what we can build together. And we have done that in the past."