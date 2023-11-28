Home / World News / Earthquake swarm strikes Pak, New Guinea, Xizang in early Tuesday hours

Earthquake swarm strikes Pak, New Guinea, Xizang in early Tuesday hours

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3:38 am (IST) today

ANI
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 7:16 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Pakistan on Tuesday, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 3:38 am (IST) today.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km was determined to be at 34.66 degrees north latitude and 73.51 degrees east longitude.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 28-11-2023, 03:38:03 IST, Lat: 34.66 & Long: 73.51, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS said in a post on X.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit Near N. Coast of New Guinea minutes before it struck Pakistan.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 3:16 am and struck at a depth of 10km.

Similarly, an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale struck Xizang at 3:45 am at a depth of 140 km.

The three earthquakes in different countries occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

Earlier in September, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted Pakistan at a depth of 10 km, the NCS stated.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 26-09-2023, 12:23:28 IST, Lat: 35.05 & Long: 73.86, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Pakistan," NCS said in a post on social media platform X.

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 7:16 AM IST

