ECB cuts growth, inflation forecasts amid trade war and weak demand

The European Central Bank cut some of its growth and inflation projections on Thursday as the fallout from a global trade war is likely to prove a drag for the 20-nation euro zone.

Inflation is now seen falling further below the ECB's 2 per cent target next year as lower energy costs, a stronger euro and weak economic growth all weigh on prices.

Price growth will then rebound in the following year and come back to target, the ECB predicted.

A muted outlook for both economic growth and inflation is why the ECB cut interest rates again on Thursday, lowering the deposit rate by a combined 2 percentage points since last June.