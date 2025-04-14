Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa wins re-election; opposition cries fraud

People of Ecuador voted on Sunday to re-elect President Daniel Noboa, granting the 37-year-old conservative millionaire a full four-year term in office amid widespread insecurity and an ongoing battle against organised crime. Noboa secured about 56 per cent of the vote with most ballots counted, defeating his leftist rival Luisa Gonzalez in their second runoff faceoff in less than two years.

But the outcome was swiftly contested. Gonzalez, a lawyer backed by former President Rafael Correa, rejected the preliminary results, alleging ‘grotesque’ fraud and calling for a recount, citing discrepancies between pre-election polling and the final numbers.

Who is Daniel Noboa?

Daniel Noboa is the heir to a banana-exporting fortune, who joined politics only two years ago. He came to power in a snap election in October 2023 following the dissolution of Ecuador’s legislature. He has since cast himself as a hardline crimefighter, declaring repeated states of emergency and deploying the military to tackle drug cartels and prison violence.

His administration has used controversial tactics including the construction of a new maximum-security prison and plans for housing troops from the United Stated on Ecuadorian soil. These acts have polarised voters in Ecuador, with some finding the measures extreme, white resonating with many who feel gripped by fear. Ecuador, once a relatively peaceful Andean nation, now has the highest homicide rate in Latin America, according to data from InSight Crime.

Noboa’s re-election allows him to continue what he calls a ‘war’ against gangs and organised crime. The president has even forged a partnership with Erik Prince, the founder of the US military contractor formerly known as Blackwater, drawing criticism from opponents who view the move as a dangerous outsourcing of state security.

Security topped priority for Ecuadorian voters

For many Ecuadorians, the vote was less about choosing a leader and more about rejecting one. According to a report by CNN, the top priority for voters was security. Data shared in the report indicated that more than 1,000 people have been killed this year alone, with high-profile prison breaks and cartel-linked violence spreading across cities and ports.

Noboa’s opponent, Gonzalez, campaigned on a platform of social investment and violence prevention. She opposed foreign military presence and promised to restore Ecuador’s Ministry of Justice. But her message appears to have been drowned out by the public’s overwhelming desire for immediate security.

Several arrested for ballot tampering

The election took place amid accusations of irregularities. According to a report by the Associated Press, multiple arrests related to ballot tampering, including double voting, use of counterfeit ballots, and photographing votes – a practice banned this year amid fears of voter coercion by criminal groups.

On Sunday, law enforcement seized dozens of weapons at polling stations and arrested over 600 people, including some facing serious charges. Meanwhile, Gonzalez has refused to concede and demanded a recount.

Noboa’s win comes at a time when most countries have shifted towards right-wing conservative leadership. Issues such as growing income inequality, inflation to concerns over immigration and distrust in authority have played a role in the notable shift, particularly in Europe and Latin America, where nationalist and populist parties have gained significant ground.

Countries such as Italy, Hungary, and the Netherlands have elected nationalist or populist leaders, while right-leaning parties have gained ground in France, Sweden, and Austria. In Latin America, figures like Javier Milei in Argentina and Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil have also seen major support.