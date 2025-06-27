Home / World News / US deports 70-year-old Egyptian man after he kicks CBP dog at airport

US deports 70-year-old Egyptian man after he kicks CBP dog at airport

The accused, Hamed Ramadan Bayoumy Aly Marie, pleaded guilty to kicking Freddie, who works with the CBP to detect smuggled agricultural products at Washington Dulles International Airport

Beagle, Beagle dog
Photo: US CBP website
Swati Gandhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
A 70-year-old Egyptian man was deported by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) after he kicked a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) beagle dog, according to a statement from CBP.  
Freddie, the CBP working dog, was kicked so hard that it became airborne at a Washington, DC-area airport. The accused, Hamed Ramadan Bayoumy Aly Marie, pleaded guilty to kicking Freddie, who works with the CBP to detect smuggled agricultural products at Washington Dulles International Airport.
 
The incident occurred on Tuesday (local time). Marie kicked the dog after it alerted to a piece of luggage and attempted to inspect it further. After being stopped, Marie tried to speak with an agent and moved closer to the dog.
 
Citing an affidavit from a federal air marshal, CBS News reported, "Shortly after the conversation began, Marie kicked K9 Freddie. K9 Freddie was kicked so hard that he was lifted off the ground. K9 Freddie was injured and was taken to the veterinary emergency room." According to the CBP, Freddie sustained "contusions to his right forward rib area".
 

Over 100 pounds of banned food found in luggage

 
The statement from CBP added that Marie’s luggage contained over 100 pounds of prohibited agricultural items. These included 55 pounds of beef, 44 pounds of rice, 15 pounds of eggplant, cucumbers and bell peppers, two pounds of corn seeds, and a pound of herbs.
 
Marie was taken into custody on Wednesday, and he pleaded guilty in US District Court in Virginia. He was asked to pay the fee and was deported to Egypt at 12:30 pm ET on Thursday.
 

Norwegian tourist deported over meme row

 
In a separate incident, a Norwegian tourist was deported from the US after immigration officials found a meme on his phone mocking US Vice President JD Vance. The meme, which showed Vance bald and with a cartoonish face, was allegedly downloaded automatically from a group chat, a report by the Daily Mail said. 
 
In response to the growing backlash, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in a statement, denied the allegations made by the Norwegian tourist. The agency claimed the reason for his deportation was his admission of previous drug use. 

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

