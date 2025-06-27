Pentagon shares test footage of bunker busters to prove damage in Iran

Hegseth called the operation “the most secret and most complex military operation in history", however, he did not elaborate on the details. Gen Caine, however, shared a test video of bunker buster bombs, 12 of which were used in the strikes, and provided insights on how the mission was conducted.

Here' what was revealed

Caine revealed details related to the bombing crew that took part in the strikes, along with the significant preparations that were made for it across the military.

The mission lasted 37 hours and involved a team that included both men and women, from the rank of captain to colonel. The team also included active duty members of the Air Force and members of the Missouri Air National Guard.

According to the report, days before the US strikes were carried out, Iran tried to strengthen its Fordow nuclear facility, which is buried in a mountain, by trying to cover its ventilation shafts, which were likely to serve as the entry points for the US' bunker bombs.