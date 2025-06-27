Japan executes 'Twitter killer' who murdered 9 people in his apartment

A man convicted of murder for killing and dismembering nine people in his apartment near Tokyo was executed on Friday, Japan's Justice Ministry said.

Takahiro Shiraishi, known as the Twitter killer, was sentenced to death in 2020 for the killings in 2017 of the nine victims, most of whom had posted suicidal thoughts on social media. He was also convicted of sexually abusing female victims.

The execution was carried out as calls grow to abolish capital punishment in Japan since the acquittal of the world's longest-serving death-row inmate Iwao Hakamada last year.

Shiraishi was hanged at the Tokyo Detention House in high secrecy with nothing disclosed until the execution was done.