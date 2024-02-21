Eiffel Tower working staff goes on strike ahead of Summer Olympics

One of the most visited places in Europe, the Eiffel Tower, closed to visitors on Monday due to the workers’ strike. The strike is reportedly due to financial and maintenance issues at one of the world's most-visited sites.

The hugely popular 330-metre (1083-foot) landmark in central Paris witnessed a surge in visitor numbers due to the upcoming Summer Olympics in the French capital.

However, the visitors who planned to visit the Eiffel Tower on Monday had to change their plans as the tower was shut. The official website of the Eiffel Tower advised visitors to check the latest update about the opening of the tower or postpone their trip accordingly. Visitors who have e-tickets scheduled can check their email, the official website reads.

The landmark's operator also stated on its website that the Eiffel Tower will be disrupted on February 22, 2024.

Generally, the Eiffel tower is open for 365 days a year, but the landmark has shut for the second time in two months due to strikes.

In December, it was closed to visitors for a full day on Christmas and New Year's holidays because of the strike over contract negotiations.

The employees of the Eiffel Tower are represented by the CGT Union. Stephane Dieu of the CGT union said on Monday's strike that the employees aimed to increase salary in proportion to the revenue surge from ticket sales and improve the maintenance of the landmark, which is owned by Paris municipality.

Unions claim Paris City Hall, which owns 99 per cent of the company that oversees the tower, understands the maintenance cost and repairs to the monuments planned ahead of the Olympics.