Elon Musk calls Bill Gates 'huge liar' over 'killing world's poorest' claim

Billionaire Elon Musk has called Bill Gates a “huge liar" after the Microsoft co-founder accused him of "killing the world’s poorest children" by shutting down USAID, the United States’ international development agency.

The spat escalated after Gates’ remarks in an interview with the Financial Times, where he alleged that Musk’s budget cuts to foreign aid would result in millions of child deaths.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk dismissed Gates’ comments, calling them “false statements” and personally targeting Gates over his past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

“Who does Bill Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children, given that he was very close with Jeffrey Epstein… I wouldn’t want that guy to babysit my kid,” Musk said.

What did Bill Gates say about Elon Musk?

Bill Gates had criticised Musk’s role in the dismantling of USAID, saying, “The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one.”

Also Read

Gates’ concerns centre on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — formerly led by Musk — which spearheaded deep budget cuts, including shutting down USAID in February 2025.

DOGE had labelled the agency a “criminal organisation” and said it was “time for it to die.”

Gates claimed that abrupt cuts halted vital aid delivery, leaving life-saving goods and medicines stuck in warehouses and depriving millions of vulnerable children of essential support.

Microsoft under fire for Israel ties amid Gaza war

Meanwhile, Gates himself has come under criticism, particularly over Microsoft’s role in supplying tech to the Israeli government during its ongoing war in Gaza.

Several Microsoft employees resigned in protest earlier this month, citing the company’s Azure AI and cloud computing support for the Israeli Ministry of Defence (IMOD).

Microsoft acknowledged it provides cybersecurity, translation services, and cloud infrastructure to IMOD, but denied that the tools were used to harm civilians.

“We work with the Israeli government to protect its national cyberspace against external threats,” Microsoft said in a statement.

The UN has described the war’s toll — over 55,000 Palestinians killed, half of them children — as genocidal in scale.

Employees also staged protests at Microsoft’s May 19 developer conference, claiming company services are complicit in warfare and civilian deaths.