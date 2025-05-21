Elon Musk calls Bill Gates 'huge liar' over 'killing world's poorest' claim

Billionaire Elon Musk has called Bill Gates a “huge liar" after the Microsoft co-founder accused him of "killing the world’s poorest children" by shutting down USAID, the United States’ international development agency.
The spat escalated after Gates’ remarks in an interview with the Financial Times, where he alleged that Musk’s budget cuts to foreign aid would result in millions of child deaths.
Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Musk dismissed Gates’ comments, calling them “false statements” and personally targeting Gates over his past ties with Jeffrey Epstein.
“Who does Bill Gates think he is to make comments about the welfare of children, given that he was very close with Jeffrey Epstein… I wouldn’t want that guy to babysit my kid,” Musk said.
What did Bill Gates say about Elon Musk?
Bill Gates had criticised Musk’s role in the dismantling of USAID, saying, “The picture of the world’s richest man killing the world’s poorest children is not a pretty one.”