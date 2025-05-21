New book 'Original Sin' claims Biden, aides hid details of his poor health

After former US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with high-level prostate cancer, a book released on Tuesday claimed that the several high-profile Democrats in Biden’s camp were aware of his deteriorating health conditions, but they opted to remain silent.

According to a news report by Axios, the book ‘Original Sin, President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again’, co-authored by journalists Alex Thompson and author Jake Tapper, alleged several Democrats, White House officials, lawmakers and donors deliberately ignored Biden’s health condition.

ABC News reported that in the book ‘Original Sin’, Tapper and Thompson alleged the former President concealed details about his late son Beau Biden’s cancer diagnosis. At the time, Beau was serving as an elected official.

Not only do the authors claim that this misled the public about Beau Biden’s mental fitness, but they also say this demonstrates “the Bidens’ capacity for denial and the lengths they would go to avoid transparency about health issues”.

“Why did it take so long? This takes a long time. It can take years to get this level of danger,” Trump said while speaking to reporters at the White House. He was referring to the advanced nature of Biden’s cancer.

“Somebody is not telling the facts, and that’s a big problem,” Trump said.

Biden’s office denied allegations of hiding info

ALSO READ: Biden's 'last known' prostate cancer screening was in 2014, says his office Amid critics, Biden’s office denied any allegations of hiding information about his health. His office said Biden was not diagnosed with prostate cancer before last week and received his “last known” blood test for the disease more than a decade ago.

“President Biden’s last known PSA was in 2014,” Biden’s office stated in a brief announcement, referencing the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test used to detect prostate cancer. “Prior to Friday, President Biden had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer,” the statement mentioned.

