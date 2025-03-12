Home / World News / Musk may donate $100 million to President Trump's political operation

Musk may donate $100 million to President Trump's political operation

Reports suggest that Trump and Musk executives are in talks for his planned donations. Tesla CEO has signalled that he does not wish to donate to his own 'super political action committee'

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO
File image of Elon Musk | Image: Bloomberg
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk is once again backing US President Donald Trump, signalling his intent to contribute $100 million to groups aligned with ‘Trump’s political operation’.
 
According to The New York Times report, the announcement is one of a kind since it is “unheard of for a White House staffer, even one with part-time status, to make such large political contributions”.
 
Musk’s announcement comes amid support from Trump for his electric car company Tesla as the car sales fall drastically. Trump backtracked from his earlier stance on electric vehicles and bought a Tesla alongside Musk after both the company and its boss are facing backlash over his ‘controversial’ political views.
 
Supporting Musk, Trump mentioned, “Number one, it’s a great product, as good as it gets. And number two, because this man [Elon Musk] has devoted his energy and his life to doing this and I think he has been treated very unfairly.”
 

Musk’s donation

The report suggests that Trump and Musk executives are in talks for his planned donations. Tesla CEO has signalled that he does not wish to donate to America PAC, which is his own ‘super political action committee’, an organisation, which in the past has spent heavily on Trump. However, the billionaire now wishes to donate to an ‘outside entity’ associated directly with Trump.
 
According to a Washington Post report, Musk spent nearly $288 million to help elect Donald Trump and other Republican candidates in the 2024 November election. Musk was the biggest political donor.

Also Read

LIVE news: BJP's mayoral candidates in the lead, party set to sweep Haryana civic polls

Nasa chief scientist Katherine Calvin, 22 others laid off under Trump order

Bharti Airtel, RIL shares rise upto 3% on deal with Elon Musk-backed SpaceX

Amid US-Ukraine tensions, Starlink's European rival sees shares soar 500%

Trump buys Tesla, defends Musk: 'I think he has been treated very unfairly'

 
Make America Great Again (MAGA), and Securing American Greatness are the groups that have been leading Trump’s outside activities. The report also suggests that there is still uncertainty on whether the money will be donated to these groups or whether Trump will create a separate one.
 
Even though Musk has shown intent to donate to political groups associated with Trump, his contributions to his organisation continue. To support a candidate in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which is set to take place next month, the Musk-led group has spent $6 million.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Countermeasures to Trump's tariffs will go into effect on April 1, says EU

Center-right party wins most votes in Greenland polls as Trump eyes control

EU hits back at Trump tariffs with measures on $28 billion of US goods

Canada was an ally, trying to become a competitor: White House Secy Leavitt

Nasa's newest space telescope blasts off to map sky like never before

Topics :Elon MuskDonald TrumpTrump administrationDonationBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story