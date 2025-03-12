Musk may donate $100 million to President Trump's political operation

Elon Musk is once again backing US President Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chiefis once again backing US President Donald Trump , signalling his intent to contribute $100 million to groups aligned with ‘Trump’s political operation’.

According to The New York Times report, the announcement is one of a kind since it is “unheard of for a White House staffer, even one with part-time status, to make such large political contributions”.

Musk’s announcement comes amid support from Trump for his electric car company Tesla as the car sales fall drastically. Trump backtracked from his earlier stance on electric vehicles and bought a Tesla alongside Musk after both the company and its boss are facing backlash over his ‘controversial’ political views.

Supporting Musk, Trump mentioned, “Number one, it’s a great product, as good as it gets. And number two, because this man [Elon Musk] has devoted his energy and his life to doing this and I think he has been treated very unfairly.”

Musk’s donation

The report suggests that Trump and Musk executives are in talks for his planned donations. Tesla CEO has signalled that he does not wish to donate to America PAC, which is his own ‘super political action committee’, an organisation, which in the past has spent heavily on Trump. However, the billionaire now wishes to donate to an ‘outside entity’ associated directly with Trump.

According to a Washington Post report, Musk spent nearly $288 million to help elect Donald Trump and other Republican candidates in the 2024 November election. Musk was the biggest political donor.

Make America Great Again (MAGA), and Securing American Greatness are the groups that have been leading Trump’s outside activities. The report also suggests that there is still uncertainty on whether the money will be donated to these groups or whether Trump will create a separate one.

Even though Musk has shown intent to donate to political groups associated with Trump, his contributions to his organisation continue. To support a candidate in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which is set to take place next month, the Musk-led group has spent $6 million.