Elon Musk launches 'America Party' opposing Donald Trump's tax Bill

Amid a growing feud with US President Donald Trump, billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially launched a new political party in the United States called the "America Party".

The move came just a day after Trump signed his signed the multitrillion-dollar 'big, beautiful' legislation outside the White House, approving a tax-cut and spending package that was openly criticised by the Tesla boss. Musk had described the Bill as fiscally irresponsible and a betrayal of their shared goal to reduce government size.

Unveiling the plan on Sunday, Musk said he has formed the party as a corrective to what he called a corrupt “one-party system”, accusing both Republicans and Democrats of fueling national debt through excessive government spending and corruption, and asserting that the America Party’s mission is to give people back their "freedom". Musk revealed the development on his X platform, citing an online poll he conducted showing that 65.4 per cent of respondents supported the idea of launching an “America Party.”

"By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! … Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," he said on X. As the world's richest person, Musk is expected to self-fund initial operations. Strategy and goals of America Party Musk suggested the America Party, a self-styled centrist alternative to the Republican-Democrat duopoly, will "laser-focus" on winning a small number of key seats 2–3 Senate seats and 8–10 House districts, where narrow margins could give them outsized power. "One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts. Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people," Musk said on X.

The party will emphasise deficit reduction, deregulation, free trade, and high-skilled immigration, aligning with what analysts label as a neoliberal, fiscally conservative platform. Musk also has said the party aims to represent the roughly 80 per cent of Americans in the political centre, appealing to frustration with entrenched two-party gridlock. For now, the America Party is simply declared. Formal registration and ballot access across states remain future hurdles. The coming months will tell whether this venture is a permanent realignment or a short-lived third-party experiment. Trump or the White House have not issued a reaction on Musk's announcement yet.