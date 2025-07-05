Home / World News / July Fourth sees shootings in US cities, fireworks death in Massachusetts

July Fourth sees shootings in US cities, fireworks death in Massachusetts

Mass shootings were reported in other cities, including Philadelphia and Chicago and Brockton, Mass., where six people were hospitalised following an early morning fight on Saturday

US flag, USA
Violence and shootings often surge in the summer months, especially around the Fourth of July, historically one of the deadliest days of the year in the US. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Indianapolis
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 10:25 PM IST
This year's Fourth of July holiday was marked by multiple shootings across the US, including one in Indianapolis that left at least two dead and a police chief voicing public frustration over the latest acts of violence in his city.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Chris Bailey told reporters early Saturday morning that the mayhem was completely unacceptable and unnecessary and that parents and guardians needed to better control their children.

Hundreds of unsupervised kids down here, he said, while speaking in the city's downtown area. I don't know how many times I had to say it: We are not your children's keepers. You are! And parents and guardians have got to step up. A kid is dead tonight.

Mass shootings were reported in other cities, including Philadelphia and Chicago and Brockton, Mass., where six people were hospitalised following an early morning fight on Saturday.

Violence and shootings often surge in the summer months, especially around the Fourth of July, historically one of the deadliest days of the year in the US.

The shooting in Chicago, which left seven people in serious or critical condition came on the heels of another mass shooting that happened late Wednesday in a busy neighbourhood known for its restaurants and nightlife. Four people were killed and 14 others injured.

In the New York City borough of Queens, police said one person was dead and three injured following a post-fireworks triple stabbing.

Meanwhile, a Wareham, Mass. man is dead after being hit by a firework. Police said they found 70 year-old Robert Spagnuolo with a facial injury." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story