Without subsidies, Musk would probably have to head to South Africa: Trump

Donald Trump made these remarks after Elon Musk criticised cuts to clean energy credits in the Senate version of the EV bill and hinted at launching a political outfit

US President Donald Trump has called out his estranged ally and billionaire Elon Musk, saying the latter may have to "head back to South Africa" if subsidies for Tesla and SpaceX are withdrawn. 
Taking to his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday (IST), Trump accused Musk of benefiting from an unprecedented volume of government support. “Elon may get more subsidies than any human being in history, by far,” Trump wrote. “Without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more rocket launches, satellites, or electric car production, and our country would save a FORTUNE.”
 
 
Trump also hinted at an investigation by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), writing, “Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!”
 

Musk slams EV cuts, hints at floating political party

 
The outburst followed Musk's sharp criticism of the US Senate’s revised version of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, which proposes significant cuts to clean energy subsidies. Musk called the changes “incredibly destructive” and warned of broader economic and environmental setbacks.
 
Responding to Musk’s remarks, Trump defended his stance, saying: “Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one."

Musk hinted at launching a new political outfit if the legislation passes. Posting on X, he called the US a “one-party country – the porky pig party", criticising both Democrats and Republicans for what he called a lack of fiscal discipline.
 

Weeks of mounting tension

 
The public clash between the two billionaires follows weeks of friction. Musk had earlier criticised the bill in a CBS interview, calling it a deficit-expanding measure that would reverse reforms introduced by DOGE, which he once led.
 
Trump and Musk previously enjoyed a cordial political alignment, but recent exchanges have turned hostile. After an initial war of words, the White House intervened, advising restraint. Musk later issued a partial apology, posting, “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far.”
 
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed that both Trump and the administration had acknowledged Musk’s apology, though the fallout appears far from resolved.
 

