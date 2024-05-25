Home / World News / Elon Musk plans xAI supercomputer to power next version of chatbot Grok

Elon Musk plans xAI supercomputer to power next version of chatbot Grok

Musk said he wants to get the proposed supercomputer running by the fall of 2025, as per the report, adding that xAI could partner with Oracle to develop the massive computer

Elon musk, musk, Elon
Elon musk.(Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 10:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
U.S. businessman Elon Musk recently told investors that his artificial intelligence startup xAI is planning to build a supercomputer to power the next version of its AI chatbot Grok, The Information reported on Saturday citing a presentation to investors.
 
Musk said he wants to get the proposed supercomputer running by the fall of 2025, as per the report, adding that xAI could partner with Oracle to develop the massive computer.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

xAI could not be immediately reached for comment. Oracle did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

When completed, the connected groups of chips” Nvidia's flagship H100 graphics processing units (GPUs)” would be at least four times the size of the biggest GPU clusters that exist today, The Information reported quoting Musk from a presentation made to investors in May.
 
Nvidia's H100 family of powerful GPUs dominate the data center chip market for AI but can be hard to obtain due to high demand.
Musk founded xAI last year as a challenger to Microsoft -backed OpenAI and Alphabet's Google. Musk also co-founded OpenAI.
Earlier this year, Musk said training the Grok 2 model took about 20,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs, adding that the Grok 3 model and beyond will require 100,000 Nvidia H100 chips.

Also Read

Musk's India visit sparks expectations for Tesla investment and expansion

Elon Musk's Tesla initiates formal dialogue with govt on new EV policy

Musk vs the rest: Who will be Tesla's biggest competitors in India?

US reacts to Elon Musk's X post backing India for permanent seat at UNSC

Tesla plant likely in India: A look at its gigafactories in other countries

US won't finalise global tax deal until India, China resolve issues: Yellen

Consensus growing on rate cut as inflation diminishes: ECB's Panetta

Damascus car bomb kills 1, 2 vehicles targeted in Israeli drone strike

Ukraine has taken back control in embattled Kharkiv region: Zelenskyy

WIPO concludes treaty to protect genetic resources, traditional knowledge

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Elon MuskArtificial intelligenceElon Musk TeslaSupercomputer

First Published: May 25 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story