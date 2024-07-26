Elon Musk's daughter slams him, says he is desperate for attention

The estranged transgender daughter of Elon Musk has responded to his claim that she’s “dead” with multiple posts slamming the billionaire on his rival’s social media platform.

Earlier, Musk had appeared on a show with Jordan Peterson, where he said that his 'son' Xavier was dead to him and 'Killed by Woke Virus.'

Wilson, who is a transgender, said her billionaire father harassed her relentlessly for her sexuality and femininity while growing up and was trying to gain sympathy points.

While refuting her father's comment, she wrote, “This entire thing is completely made up and there’s a reason for this. He doesn’t know what I was like as a child because he quite simply wasn’t there, and in the little time that he was I was relentlessly harassed for my femininity and queerness.”

Musk claim is entirely fake

Xavier, who has undergone gender-affirming surgery goes by Vivian Wilson. She dropped her father's name 'Musk'.

After the interview, Musk also shared a post on his social media platform X recounting Vivian's childhood, which Xavier said was entirely fake.

According to her threads, she said, “Literally none of this ever happened. Ever. I don’t even know where he got this from.”

Musk earlier claimed that she loved music and theatres from the age of four which she claimed was entirely baseless. She also stated that her first encounter with the genre came when she was in 8th and 9th. “I did not have a “love of musicals & theatre” when I was four, because y’know… I was f****g four,” Wilson added.

She also claimed that she never used words like “fabulous” at age four.

Musk is an attention-seeker

Wilson expressed her thoughts on her father's claims that she is not a “woman.” She also stated, “I’m legally recognised as a woman in the state of California and I don’t concern myself with the opinions of those who are below me.”

He calls her father an attention-seeker who is “desperate for attention and validation” in a “ketamine-fueled haze.”