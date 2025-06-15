Elon Musk's X recovers partially after major outage hits users in US

Social media platform X showed signs of recovery on Saturday after an outage disrupted access for thousands of users in the United States, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Reports of disruptions had dropped to around 1,041 by 7:42 p.m. ET, down from a peak of more than 10,000, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports.

The actual number of affected users may vary.

In May, Musk, who spent nearly $300 million to back U.S. President Donald Trump's presidential campaign and other Republicans last year, said he'll resume working '24/7' at his companies.