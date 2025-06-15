Home / World News / Elon Musk's X recovers partially after major outage hits users in US

Elon Musk's X recovers partially after major outage hits users in US

Reports of disruptions had dropped to around 1,041 by 7:42 p.m. ET, down from a peak of more than 10,000, according to Downdetector

x, Twitter
Social media platform X showed signs of recovery on Saturday after an outage disrupted access for thousands of users in the United States | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 8:12 AM IST
Social media platform X showed signs of recovery on Saturday after an outage disrupted access for thousands of users in the United States, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. 
Reports of disruptions had dropped to around 1,041 by 7:42 p.m. ET, down from a peak of more than 10,000, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from various sources. 
Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. 
The actual number of affected users may vary. 
In May, Musk, who spent nearly $300 million to back U.S. President Donald Trump's presidential campaign and other Republicans last year, said he'll resume working '24/7' at his companies. 
"Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms. I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out," Musk had said in an X post. 
"As evidenced by the X uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made," he added. 
Earlier in March, Musk had blamed a cyberattack after a similar outage at X. 
X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterSocial media apps

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 8:11 AM IST

