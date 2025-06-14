Israel-Iran LIVE: Two killed, at least 20 injured as Iranian missiles hit Tel Aviv

Israel-Iran conflict LIVE updates: Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel on Friday in an escalation of hostilities, retaliating against a direct strike on its nuclear facilities that killed top Iranian generals and damaged key military infrastructure. The coordinated missile assault targeted multiple Israeli cities, marking the most aggressive move yet by Tehran in the long-running conflict. It raised fears of a broader Middle East war and sent shockwaves through global markets.

Explosions reported in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem: Israel confirmed that multiple waves of missiles had been launched from Iran. Dramatic footage showed a large explosion in Tel Aviv, while blasts were also reported over Jerusalem. The extent of the damage remains uncertain. While Israel’s air defence systems managed to intercept several projectiles, the effectiveness of the shield is still being assessed. US military forces assisted in intercepting and shooting down parts of the incoming barrage.