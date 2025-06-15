Home / World News / Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israel strikes Iran's defence ministry, Tehran responds with missile barrage
Live New Update

Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israel strikes Iran's defence ministry, Tehran responds with missile barrage

Israel-Iran conflict: Israel and Iran traded fresh strikes over the weekend, fuelling fears of a wider regional conflict, catch all the LIVE updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Israel strike
Representative Image: Israel and Iran exchanged new attacks overnight into Sunday, intensifying concerns of a broader regional conflict. Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Israel and Iran exchanged new attacks overnight into Sunday, intensifying concerns of a broader regional conflict. The escalation follows Israel's strike on the world's largest gas field, seen as a major expansion of its offensive against its chief adversary. In response, Iran suspended nuclear negotiations that the US had described as the only path to halting Israeli airstrikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the recent attacks were only a glimpse of what Iran could expect in the coming days. Israel's military reported that additional missiles were launched from Iran late Saturday and said efforts were underway to intercept them. It also confirmed that Israeli forces were targeting military installations in Tehran.  Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared "Tehran is burning" in a post on X, alongside a video showing a massive fire illuminating the Iranian capital. His statement came after Iranian state media confirmed that an Israeli airstrike had struck an oil depot northwest of Tehran. Footage circulating online captured a large blaze with thick smoke billowing over the city. Iran's oil ministry later stated that the fire had been brought under control. According to Iranian state media, the missiles targeted oil facilities and commercial infrastructure in Haifa and other locations.

 
 

9:05 AM

Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo XIV urges peace, calls for nuclear-free world

Pope Leo XIV on Saturday expressed concern over the Israel-Iran war and continued armed exchanges between the two sides over the next 24 hours.
 
He appealed for "responsibility and reason and commitment to build a safer world, free from nuclear threats."
 
In a post on X, he said on Saturday, "The situation in Iran and Israel has deteriorated drastically. I renew my appeal to responsibility and reason. The commitment to build a safer world, free from nuclear threats, must be pursued through mutual respect and sincere dialogue, in order to build lasting peace founded on justice, fraternity, and the common good. No one should ever threaten the existence of another. It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace, initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that ensure security and dignity for all!"

8:04 AM

Missing Kedarnath-bound chopper crashes near Gaurikund; 6 onboard

"The helicopter that went missing in Gaurikund has crashed. There were six people on board the crashed helicopter. More details awaited," said Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order, Dr V Murugeshan.

7:59 AM

Helicopter goes missing en route to Kedarnath

A helicopter going from Dehradun to Kedarnath has gone missing in Gaurikund. "The helicopter went missing between Trijuginarayan and Gaurikund," said Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order, Dr V Murugeshan, according to the news agency ANI.

7:55 AM

Sirens sound near Egyptian border amid suspected drone infiltration

Sirens sound in Ezuz, a small town in the south near the border with Egypt, warning of a possible drone infiltration. A number of sirens sounded earlier tonight in the Eilat area as well as in the Jordan Valley area amid drone infiltrations.

6:56 AM

Israel and Iran strike at each other in fresh wave of attacks

Israel and Iran exchanged fresh strikes overnight into Sunday, heightening fears of a broader conflict after Israel escalated its surprise offensive with a strike on the world’s largest gas field. In response, Tehran suspended nuclear talks that Washington had described as the only path to halting Israeli airstrikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the latest attacks were minor compared to what Iran could face in the coming days.
 

6:53 AM

'Tehran is burning', says Israeli defence minister Katz

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared “Tehran is burning” in a post on X, alongside a video showing a massive fire illuminating the Iranian capital. His statement came after Iranian state media confirmed that an Israeli airstrike had struck an oil depot northwest of Tehran. Footage circulating online captured a large blaze with thick smoke billowing over the city.

6:50 AM

Israeli military targets Iran's Defence Ministry headquarters in fresh wave of strikes

Israel launched an expanded assault on Iran on Sunday, with direct strikes targeting its energy industry and Defence Ministry headquarters, while Tehran unleashed a fresh barrage of missiles blamed for the deaths of four people. The simultaneous strikes represented the latest salvo since a surprise attack by Israel two days earlier aimed at decimating Tehran's rapidly-advancing nuclear programme.
 
First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News