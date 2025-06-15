Israel-Iran war LIVE: Israel strikes Iran's defence ministry, Tehran responds with missile barrage

Israel and Iran exchanged new attacks overnight into Sunday, intensifying concerns of a broader regional conflict. The escalation follows Israel’s strike on the world’s largest gas field, seen as a major expansion of its offensive against its chief adversary. In response, Iran suspended nuclear negotiations that the US had described as the only path to halting Israeli airstrikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the recent attacks were only a glimpse of what Iran could expect in the coming days. Israel’s military reported that additional missiles were launched from Iran late Saturday and said efforts were underway to intercept them. It also confirmed that Israeli forces were targeting military installations in Tehran. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared “Tehran is burning” in a post on X, alongside a video showing a massive fire illuminating the Iranian capital. His statement came after Iranian state media confirmed that an Israeli airstrike had struck an oil depot northwest of Tehran. Footage circulating online captured a large blaze with thick smoke billowing over the city. Iran’s oil ministry later stated that the fire had been brought under control. According to Iranian state media, the missiles targeted oil facilities and commercial infrastructure in Haifa and other locations.