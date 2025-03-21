Elon Musk to be briefed on US contingency plan for war with China

By Derek Wallbank

Elon Musk will be briefed on Friday about the US military’s contingency planning for any potential war with China, the New York Times reported, a move that would expose some of the Pentagon’s closest-guarded strategic thinking to a billionaire with extensive business ties in China.

The briefing reinforces the unprecedented roles Musk holds across the heart of the US government and economy, all at the same time. It also raises questions about potential conflicts of interests Musk may have in the context of the top-secret information. The Times, which cited multiple unidentified US officials familiar with the plans, said Musk will see details of American plans in a presentation led by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and top US military leaders.

The Times noted that Musk, in one of his roles as the leader of Trump’s efforts to slash the size and reach of the US government, may need to know aspects of military plans to avoid proposing cuts to critical weapons system the Pentagon might rely on in any China conflict.

The Pentagon did not immediately return a request for comment from Bloomberg. Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell, in a statement to the Times, said that “the Defense Department is excited to welcome Elon Musk to the Pentagon on Friday. He was invited by Secretary Hegseth and is just visiting.”

Musk is one of Donald Trump’s closest advisors, a billionaire backer who spent tens of millions of dollars to get him elected to the presidency again. In addition to his role leading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency effort to cut federal staffing and spending, Musk’s companies together hold billions in lucrative federal contracts, including with the Pentagon.

The world’s richest man also has extensive business ties to China, including in his role as chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., which builds and sells tens of thousands of vehicles each month in the world’s largest electric vehicle market.

Although military tensions between the US and China have increased in recent years over Taiwan and territory in the South China Sea, there are no signs any war is imminent between the world’s biggest economies.