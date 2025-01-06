Why Elon Musk wants America to free UK citizens from 'tyrannical govt'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk ignited a political storm in the United Kingdom with a series of posts on X targeting Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips, and the Labour government. The tech mogul accused them of failing to adequately address the handling of child grooming gang cases, prompting calls for a national inquiry into child sexual exploitation.

Musk went a step further by posting a poll on X, the social media platform he owns, and asking whether America should "liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government."

Musk's accusations against UK Labour govt

On New Year's Day, Musk took to X to criticise Starmer's past actions as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) between 2008 and 2013. He alleged that under Starmer’s leadership, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) failed to take decisive action against grooming gangs, allowing the exploitation of vulnerable girls to go unchecked. Musk's claims suggested that institutional shortcomings during this period were directly linked to Starmer’s tenure.

Adding fuel to the fire, Musk also directed criticism at Jess Phillips, the current safeguarding minister under the UK Home Office. He accused her of shielding Starmer by dismissing calls for a public inquiry into grooming allegations in Oldham. Musk labelled her refusal a politically motivated "cover-up" and went so far as to call her a "rape genocide apologist," intensifying the controversy.

What is the Odlam issue?

The controversy centers around Phillips' decision in October 2024 to have Oldham Council lead a local inquiry into historic abuse cases, rather than a government-led investigation. An earlier 2022 investigation by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) revealed serious safeguarding lapses but found no evidence of organised exploitation within council-run facilities.

This decision has drawn criticism from Musk and various political parties, including the Conservatives and Reform UK, who are pushing for a broader inquiry.

Historically, inquiries into towns like Rotherham and Telford have uncovered severe child sexual exploitation , often involving predominantly British-Pakistani men. These investigations revealed systemic failures by local authorities, with some cases reportedly ignored due to concerns over racial sensitivities, a report by the BBC said.

Despite national inquiries like the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) identifying systemic flaws, critics argue that successive government pledges for reform have fallen short, leading to a broader debate on the UK government's response to grooming gangs.

There appears to be a growing pressure for a national inquiry, as public outrage over systemic failures persists in the UK.

A disgraceful smear: UK govt's response

Labour representatives, including Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, have defended the government’s stance. Speaking to the BBC, Cooper described Phillips as a dedicated campaigner for justice, highlighting ongoing efforts to address institutional failings.

Streeting dismissed Musk’s assertions as "misjudged and misinformed" and a "disgraceful smear." He also defended Phillips, highlighting her extensive efforts to combat sexual abuse, and challenged Musk to contribute positively by addressing online violence against women.

Defenders of Starmer highlighted that during his time as DPP, he introduced new guidelines in 2013 aimed at improving the prosecution of child sexual exploitation cases.

The government also pointed to the independent review commissioned by Greater Manchester’s Mayor Andy Burnham, which has led to a new police investigation into historical abuse in Oldham. Additionally, they pointed out the findings of the Child Sexual Abuse Inquiry, which called for urgent action to tackle abuse comprehensively.

Reform UK leader defends Musk's free speech

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage supported Musk's right to free speech but distanced himself from some of his more extreme statements. In an interview with BBC, Farage acknowledged Musk’s use of "very tough terms" but argued that Musk’s ownership of the platform had opened up space for debates, even on controversial topics.

Farage, however, distanced himself from Musk's endorsement of far-right activist Tommy Robinson. He emphasised that while he valued Musk’s political support for Reform UK, it did not mean he agreed with all of Musk's statements.

"Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree... My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles," Farage said. He added that Musk made Reform UK "look cool", calling him a "hero".

As the debate continues, the government faces mounting pressure to deliver on its promises to protect children and hold perpetrators accountable. While Keir's tenure as DPP saw significant reforms aimed at improving prosecution rates for child abuse and sexual exploitation cases, the issue remains politically charged, with both major parties facing scrutiny over their historical handling of such cases.