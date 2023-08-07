Home / World News / Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight confirmed, all you need to know

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage fight confirmed, all you need to know

The cage fight is confirmed between two tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. Musk has said the cage fight will be live-streamed on X

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Elon Musk (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the showdown with rival Mark Zuckerberg, and according to the SpaceX boss, the cage fight between the two tech leaders will be live-streamed on X (formerly Twitter). 

In his tweet, Musk added that the revenue generated would go to charity for the veterans.

Musk tweeted, "Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans."

No further details were shared by Musk.

However, Mark responded on his newly developed social media platform or rival of X, Threads. 

Mark attached the screenshot of Musk's tweet and said, "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can raise money for charity?"

On Sunday, Musk shared on X that he was lifting weights throughout the day to prepare for the fight. He mentioned that he is not getting time to work out at a gym, so he decided to bring weights to work.

The two billionaire entrepreneurs, who earlier traded barbs from afar became direct competitors when Mark Zuckerberg launched Twitter's competitor Threads in July. 

When did controversy erupt between the billionaires?
The controversy began on June 20, when Musk tweeted that he would be  "up for a cage match" with Zuckerberg. Despite knowing the fact that Mark is trained in jiu jitsu.


Mark accepted the Musk challenge and shared his Instagram stories where he wrote: "Send location." In response to that Musk replied "Vegas Octagon," an arena in the US city of Las Vegas where mixed martial arts championship bouts are held.

Fans of both billionaires looked excited about the ferocious exchange and started betting on potential winners. Mark Zuckerberg has some experience in fighting and the Meta owner is trained in jiu-jitsu. While 51-year-old Elon Musk does have some size advantage, Mark looks like the clear favourite.

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg fight: Elon Musk trained in taekwondo
Recently, while having a conversation with Joe Rogan, Musk revealed that he was trained in taekwondo, judo, and karate when he was a kid, and he was trained in jiu-jitsu as an adult.


First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

