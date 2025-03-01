Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Elon Musk welcomes 14th child, his fourth baby with partner Shivon Zilis

Zilis took to her X account to announce the birth of their fourth child, 'Seldon Lycurgus'. However, she did not reveal when the baby was born

Musk is now the father of 14 kids. | File Photo: PTI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 10:10 PM IST
Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has welcomed his 14th child, this time with partner Shivon Zilis, as they celebrate the arrival of their fourth child together.

Zilis took to her X account to announce the birth of their fourth child, 'Seldon Lycurgus'. However, she did not reveal when the baby was born.

In her post, she wrote, "Discussed with Elon, and in light of beautiful Arcadia's birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son, Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much."

Musk responded to her post with a simple red heart emoji.

The two also share twins, Strider and Azure, 3, and daughter Arcadia, 1.

According to People, the announcement comes just days after writer Ashley St. Clair alleged that she and Musk had a son together "five months ago". She also shared that she had kept it private to protect her child's safety but felt compelled to speak out after reports surfaced in the media.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father. I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause," she wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Musk is now the father of 14 kids. According to People, he first became a dad in 2002 with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson. Their first son, Nevada Alexander, passed away at just 10 weeks old. The couple later had twins, Vivian and Griffin, now 20, and triplets, Kai, Saxon, and Damian, now 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

