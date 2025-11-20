Home / World News / Emergency declared in Washington to maintain fuel supply at Seattle airport

Emergency declared in Washington to maintain fuel supply at Seattle airport

The order temporarily waives and suspends state regulations limiting the number of hours commercial vehicle operators can drive

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights
The airport has limited fuel on hand to sustain operations, the governor's office said.
AP Seattle
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 12:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Washington state's governor declared an emergency on Wednesday to ensure enough jet fuel gets to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after a leak shut down a major fuel pipeline.

The order temporarily waives and suspends state regulations limiting the number of hours commercial vehicle operators can drive when transporting jet fuel, Gov. Bob Ferguson's office said in a news release. The proclamation ensures safe-driving measures are in place, the release said.

The Olympic Pipeline was shut down on Nov. 11 because of a leak north of Seattle, between the cities of Everett and Snohomish. Operators notified the state of the leak and were working with state and federal agencies to contain, clean and repair it, the governor's office said.

There was no estimate for when the pipeline would resume delivering fuel normally. But if it doesn't start back up by Saturday, the governor's office said airport operations would be significantly affected." The office did not share details on what that impact would look like.

The airport has limited fuel on hand to sustain operations, the governor's office said, and since last week, airport officials have told incoming flights to fuel up to capacity before arriving because of the pipeline shutdown.

The 400-mile-long (644-kilometre-long) Olympic Pipeline is operated by BP Pipelines North America, Inc. It carries gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other petroleum products from refineries in northwest Washington to points in Washington and Oregon. It is the primary way petroleum is delivered to fuel distribution terminals in the Pacific Northwest west of the Cascades.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China's state-owned firms urge staff to avoid Japan trips as tensions rise

Corruption scandal pressures Zelenskyy to show greater accountability

Meta alerts young Australians to download data before social media ban

Threatened India, Pak with 350% tariffs if they didn't end conflict: Trump

Trump to meet New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Nov 21 at White House

Topics :washingtonSeattlefuel imports

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story