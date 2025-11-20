China's state-owned firms urge staff to avoid Japan trips as tensions rise

China has advised several employees of state-owned enterprises to cancel their immediate travel plans to Japan, amid no sign of a cooling-off between the two countries, the South China Morning Post reported.

The development comes after tensions flared up between the two countries following the remarks made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi over Taiwan. Takaichi, on November 7, told Parliament that any assault in the Taiwan Strait could be deemed a “survival-threatening situation", allowing the government to authorise military deployment.

Condemning her remarks, Beijing sought a retraction and accused Takaichi of "meddling" in the country's internal affairs. While China still awaits a retraction from Takaichi, the tensions have simmered further, with Beijing cancelling a series of exchange events, issuing an advisory for those travelling to Japan and encouraging students planning to study in Japan to reconsider.

China advises people against travelling to Japan The report cited one of the employees, an engineer working at a state-owned company in Wuhan, saying that he received an unexpected call from his firm’s administrative office on Tuesday, advising him to call off his upcoming trip. As with many staff members at China’s state-owned enterprises, he is allowed to travel overseas only with company approval. His leave had been cleared last month, and he was scheduled to fly to Osaka in late November. On the Chinese social media site RedNote, dozens of users have shared posts over the past two days claiming that their public sector employers had told them to call off planned trips to Japan.

Chinese travel agencies cancel Japan tour packages Kyodo News reported that several large Chinese travel agencies have halted the sale of tour packages to Japan, and at least seven Chinese airlines are offering full refunds on Japan-bound tickets through the end of the year. By Monday, Chinese carriers had logged around 491,000 cancellations for Japan-bound flights, roughly 32 per cent of all bookings to what is normally a popular destination, according to independent aviation analyst Li Hanming, who drew the figures from his research on all mainland-based airlines. Japan received more than 6.7 million visitors from China in the first eight months of 2025, marking a sharp rise from 4.6 million during the same period a year earlier, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation. Kyodo News reported that China remained Japan’s largest source of foreign tourists through the first three quarters of the year.